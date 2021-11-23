Meter Governance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.82 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.00 or 0.00020808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $27.83 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 51.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004085 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000139 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

