Methanex (TSE:MX) Given New C$61.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price objective upped by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$61.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$67.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$76.50 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.86.

Shares of TSE MX traded up C$0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$55.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.17. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$37.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.88. The company has a market cap of C$4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.37.

In related news, Director Rudinauth Chadee bought 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$45.42 per share, with a total value of C$65,906.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$395,845.76.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

