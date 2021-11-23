Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Metro Bank stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $2.13.

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.