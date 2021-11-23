MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Christopher Mackay Acquires 230,658 Shares

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) insider Christopher Mackay bought 230,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.92 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of A$673,521.36 ($481,086.69).

Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MFF Capital Investments alerts:

On Friday, November 12th, Christopher Mackay bought 73,176 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.73 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of A$126,667.66 ($90,476.90).

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Christopher Mackay acquired 45,906 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.85 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of A$130,832.10 ($93,451.50).

On Thursday, October 28th, Christopher Mackay acquired 234,547 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.92 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of A$684,877.24 ($489,198.03).

On Friday, October 22nd, Christopher Mackay acquired 372,942 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.93 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of A$1,092,720.06 ($780,514.33).

On Friday, October 15th, Christopher Mackay acquired 125,435 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.92 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of A$366,270.20 ($261,621.57).

On Thursday, October 7th, Christopher Mackay bought 676,825 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.60 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,759,745.00 ($1,256,960.71).

On Thursday, September 23rd, Christopher Mackay bought 327,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.93 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$958,110.00 ($684,364.29).

On Friday, September 17th, Christopher Mackay bought 198,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$67,320.00 ($48,085.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 14.76 and a current ratio of 14.76.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for MFF Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFF Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.