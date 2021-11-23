MIB Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $476,583.11 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 25% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $476,583.11 and $561.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00103892 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00017926 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006895 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 435,957,241 coins and its circulating supply is 158,655,313 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

