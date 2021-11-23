Michael W. Choe Acquires 10,000 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Michael W. Choe acquired 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $258.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,589,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE W traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.80. 840,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,472. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 333.08 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.58. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.28 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.58.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

