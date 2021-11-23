Michele Dowling Johnson Buys 3,000 Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) CMO Michele Dowling Johnson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michele Dowling Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Michele Dowling Johnson bought 2,000 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.94 per share, for a total transaction of $27,880.00.

NASDAQ:BLFY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.06. 3,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,153. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $15.16.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

