MicroBitcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $3,502.00 (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $632,238.57 and $3,502.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded down 47% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001675 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005923 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00049898 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

