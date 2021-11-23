Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Director Matthew W. Chapman Sells 1,000 Shares

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $82,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.59. The company had a trading volume of 243,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,390. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.37. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 72.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.22%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.50 to $87.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 167,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,942,000 after acquiring an additional 107,030 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $456,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.