Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) VP Sells $313,870.75 in Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,390. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.37.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.232 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.22%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.50 to $87.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 464,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,476,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,059,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

