Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded by Mizuho to Buy

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MU. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $83.86 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.89.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,268 shares of company stock worth $1,327,448 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60,125 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 262,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,291,000 after purchasing an additional 31,299 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

