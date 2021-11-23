Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.95. Mid Penn Bancorp shares last traded at $30.76, with a volume of 41,208 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.03.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.39. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 26.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 32.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $387,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $517,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.