Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. Buys 10,100 Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 10,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,264.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 9,800 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $75,460.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 2,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $23,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 22,100 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00.

SUP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.90. 70,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,537. The firm has a market cap of $128.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 4.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $9.72.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.69 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 1.02%.

Separately, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Superior Industries International by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Superior Industries International by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

