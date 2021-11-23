Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 73.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,865 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of LCI Industries worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in LCI Industries by 344.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in LCI Industries by 11,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

LCII has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.60.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $161.41 on Tuesday. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $122.99 and a 1 year high of $163.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

In other LCI Industries news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $235,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

