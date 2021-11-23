Millennium Management LLC Has $5.60 Million Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 248,726 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,590 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.55% of First Foundation worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FFWM. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 87.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,085,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 505,668 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in First Foundation by 40.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,459,000 after buying an additional 452,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in First Foundation by 11.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,566,000 after buying an additional 416,375 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Foundation by 27.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 877,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,757,000 after buying an additional 191,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in First Foundation by 19.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,978,000 after buying an additional 190,419 shares in the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Shares of FFWM opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Foundation Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.92.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

In other news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,203 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $102,679.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,536.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,396 shares of company stock valued at $986,590. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFWM shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

First Foundation Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.