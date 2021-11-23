Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,264,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,385 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Selecta Biosciences worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 361.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,681 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 938,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 689,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,690,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after acquiring an additional 448,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 13,193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 356,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 353,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Shares of SELB stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $366.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $67,224.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

