Millennium Management LLC Sells 27,594 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,594 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Arlo Technologies worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 54.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 45,579 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $282,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 435.8% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 188,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 153,138 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 238.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 185,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 130,777 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,960,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after buying an additional 983,608 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.66.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.