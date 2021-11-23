MimbleWimbleCoin Price Hits $9.17 on Major Exchanges (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.17 or 0.00016255 BTC on major exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $98.95 million and $184,857.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.14 or 0.00337171 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00013948 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00013322 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,794,430 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars.

