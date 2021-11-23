Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Trading Up 2.1%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY)’s stock price was up 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.58 and last traded at $30.58. Approximately 493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MALRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mineral Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.65.

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

