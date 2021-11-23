MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Shares Down 8.6%

MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT) shares dropped 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.27 and last traded at $15.42. Approximately 53 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 93,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

INKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:INKT)

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.