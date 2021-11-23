Mint Club (MINT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.22 Million

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 26.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $19.30 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mint Club has traded 77.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00038450 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 926,773,648,805 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

