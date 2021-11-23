Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Up 0.8% This Week (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $406.32 or 0.00720225 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $23.44 million and $84,128.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00069983 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00072671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00090197 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,225.30 or 0.07489503 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,331.17 or 0.99849129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 57,680 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

