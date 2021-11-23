Mist (MIST) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Mist has a total market capitalization of $9.35 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mist has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00047872 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.18 or 0.00234328 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00088495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

