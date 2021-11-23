Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.29

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.29 and last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 2147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

MCW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.22.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 10,566,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $205,202,925.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $582,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile (NYSE:MCW)

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.