Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 239.40 ($3.13). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 233.80 ($3.05), with a volume of 252,643 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 383.33 ($5.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 251.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

