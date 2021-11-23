Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Trading Up 1.9%

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF)’s stock price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.57 and last traded at $8.57. Approximately 310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57.

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTLHF)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

