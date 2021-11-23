Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.89

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.89 and last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average is $14.24.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

