MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.7% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gruss & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 520.0% in the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $124,004,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $618,723,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 847.5% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,144.44.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,006 shares of company stock worth $291,672,399 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $9.37 on Tuesday, hitting $3,563.20. 68,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,436,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.98, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,405.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,400.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

