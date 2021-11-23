MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 4,334 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 4.4% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,999,000 after purchasing an additional 757,118 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,947,000 after purchasing an additional 635,694 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $94,973,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 474,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,111,000 after purchasing an additional 350,993 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.00. 59,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,713. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $168.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

