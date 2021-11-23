Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.440-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $211 million-$214 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.73 million.Model N also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.080-$0.090 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.99. Model N has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Model N will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $470,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $176,290.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,216 shares of company stock worth $891,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

