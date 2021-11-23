Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.080-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.50 million-$50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.22 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.440-$0.490 EPS.

Shares of MODN opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MODN. Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.20.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $176,290.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $111,903.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,216 shares of company stock worth $891,450. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Model N stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.36% of Model N worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

