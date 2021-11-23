Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $1,328,550.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,328,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 22nd, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.18, for a total value of $4,022,700.00.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $1,172,850.00.
- On Monday, November 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $1,155,050.00.
- On Wednesday, November 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00.
- On Friday, November 5th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.
- On Monday, November 8th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.13, for a total value of $3,496,950.00.
- On Monday, November 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00.
- On Friday, October 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.49, for a total value of $1,722,450.00.
- On Wednesday, October 27th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total value of $1,721,250.00.
- On Friday, October 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,665,000.00.
Shares of MRNA traded down $6.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,869,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,280,795. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.54 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $112.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $332.17 and its 200 day moving average is $301.73.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.93.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.