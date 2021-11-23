Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $1,328,550.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,328,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.18, for a total value of $4,022,700.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $1,172,850.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $1,155,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.13, for a total value of $3,496,950.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.49, for a total value of $1,722,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total value of $1,721,250.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,665,000.00.

Shares of MRNA traded down $6.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,869,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,280,795. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.54 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $112.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $332.17 and its 200 day moving average is $301.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.93.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

