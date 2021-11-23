ModiHost Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. ModiHost has a market capitalization of $200,291.26 and $28,702.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ModiHost has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One ModiHost coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ModiHost Coin Profile

ModiHost (AIM) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io . The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

