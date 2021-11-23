Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Boston Partners raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 7.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,661,000 after purchasing an additional 222,227 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $41,138,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 30.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,041,000 after buying an additional 208,426 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,654.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,802,000 after buying an additional 147,784 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 54.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,982,000 after buying an additional 121,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

MHK stock opened at $181.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $124.16 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.02 and a 200-day moving average of $192.94.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

