Momo (MOMO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th. Analysts expect Momo to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Momo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.63. Momo has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOMO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Momo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

Momo Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

