Monavale (MONA) Price Tops $968.22 on Exchanges

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Monavale has a market capitalization of $8.76 million and approximately $113,291.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monavale has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monavale coin can currently be bought for approximately $968.22 or 0.01690765 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $211.21 or 0.00368822 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005788 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

About Monavale

Monavale (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,990 coins and its circulating supply is 9,049 coins. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.