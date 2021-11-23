MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Stock Price Down 10.1%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)’s stock price was down 10.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 80,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,145,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ML. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,260,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. Untitled Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,770,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,155,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000.

MoneyLion Company Profile (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

