Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.84

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MYSRF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moneysupermarket.com Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.