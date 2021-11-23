Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen Sells 1,897 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $1,076,623.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Friday, November 12th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,364 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total transaction of $754,864.88.

On Monday, November 8th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,460 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $800,474.20.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.59, for a total transaction of $942,031.23.

On Friday, October 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 910 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $433,305.60.

On Monday, September 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.99, for a total transaction of $916,232.03.

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $12.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $545.84. The company had a trading volume of 301,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,960. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $300.55 and a one year high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $513.01 and its 200-day moving average is $439.71.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.