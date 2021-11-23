MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.00

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.46, with a volume of 23142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.40 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68.

About MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY)

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) supplies through e-commerce. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

