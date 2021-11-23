MoonTrust (MNTT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 23rd. MoonTrust has a market cap of $1.14 million and $2,735.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MoonTrust has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One MoonTrust coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MoonTrust Profile

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam

MoonTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

