Morgan Stanley Acquires 1,039,976 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,970,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Alamos Gold worth $15,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGI. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,736,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 3.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,234,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,928 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 678.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,201,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 50.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,979,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGI opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.64%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGI. TheStreet lowered Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

