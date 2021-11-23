Morgan Stanley Acquires 155,259 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of H&E Equipment Services worth $15,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,579,000 after buying an additional 33,980 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 8.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,411,000 after buying an additional 63,793 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 13.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 73,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $50.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 115.79%.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

