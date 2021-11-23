Morgan Stanley Acquires 42,616 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,616 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $14,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,600,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,153,000 after acquiring an additional 86,941 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,597,000 after acquiring an additional 58,200 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHEN stock opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.26.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. The company had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHEN. TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

