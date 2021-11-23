Morgan Stanley Acquires 59,924 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,924 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $14,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 40,676 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 86,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 48,843 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.25. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $51.28.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

