Morgan Stanley Acquires 77,317 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,317 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $14,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on APLS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average of $50.86. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.63.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

