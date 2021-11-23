Morgan Stanley Acquires 963,970 Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 81.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,146,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963,970 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of Centennial Resource Development worth $14,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,036 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,240 shares of company stock worth $1,381,767. 38.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 6.10.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

