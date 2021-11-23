Morgan Stanley Buys 105,154 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of iRhythm Technologies worth $14,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $95.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.24. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.32.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.60.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.