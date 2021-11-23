Morgan Stanley Buys 162,192 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 559,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $14,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $34.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.80.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $263,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 20,654 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $672,081.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,157. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

