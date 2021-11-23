Morgan Stanley Buys 39,475 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,475 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of Arcosa worth $14,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arcosa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,448,000 after buying an additional 109,920 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,970,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,761,000 after purchasing an additional 88,625 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 13.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,647,000 after purchasing an additional 121,731 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 942,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 88.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 834,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,989,000 after purchasing an additional 392,284 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACA opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $68.46. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACA. TheStreet raised shares of Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

